Nwam LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Nwam LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 58.0% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.8% during the second quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $86.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $62.33 and a 52 week high of $87.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

