Insider Selling: Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) Director James S. Abernethy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $30,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,759.52. This trade represents a 1.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of PEBK opened at $31.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $171.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.57. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.74 and a 1 year high of $32.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.45.
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $20.64 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; and credit and debit cards.
