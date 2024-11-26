Sanders Capital LLC Grows Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,912,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,640 shares during the quarter. RTX makes up approximately 1.9% of Sanders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,322,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its position in RTX by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in RTX in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Stock Up 0.4 %

RTX stock opened at $119.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.26. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $79.13 and a 52 week high of $128.70. The company has a market cap of $158.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on RTX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on RTX from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.27.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

