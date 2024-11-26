Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Amber Rudd Purchases 1,624 Shares

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) insider Amber Rudd acquired 1,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.54) per share, for a total transaction of £1,997.52 ($2,508.82).

Amber Rudd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 25th, Amber Rudd bought 1,635 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 122 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £1,994.70 ($2,505.28).

On Wednesday, September 25th, Amber Rudd bought 1,668 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £1,984.92 ($2,492.99).

Centrica Price Performance

LON:CNA traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 126.50 ($1.59). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,790,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,491,271. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 119.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 129.01. Centrica plc has a twelve month low of GBX 112.99 ($1.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 157.90 ($1.98). The company has a market capitalization of £6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 575.00, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

See Also

