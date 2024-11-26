Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 48,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,573,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE VLO opened at $139.83 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $120.21 and a 52-week high of $184.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.16. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $32.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company raised Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.86.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

