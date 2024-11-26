Shum Financial Group Inc. Invests $971,000 in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Shum Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,558 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% during the third quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.0% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.
Medtronic Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,266,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $109.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.96 and a 12 month high of $92.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.93.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have issued reports on MDT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Medtronic from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Daiwa America upgraded Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Medtronic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.27.
Read Our Latest Analysis on MDT
Medtronic Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Medtronic
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 3 Stocks That Authorized $1 Billion Stock Buybacks to Boost Value
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Pure Storage’s GenAI Pods and AI Trends Could Spark Recovery
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Is Seaboard Corporation a Thanksgiving Feast for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.