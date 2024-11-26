Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 225 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,030,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,157,713,000 after buying an additional 1,968,729 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,498,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $975,897,000 after purchasing an additional 225,197 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,225,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $839,946,000 after purchasing an additional 735,613 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 14,600,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $606,364,000 after purchasing an additional 556,295 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,201,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $734,798,000 after buying an additional 67,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $38,934.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,091.20. This trade represents a 5.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 1,830 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.67 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,499.03. The trade was a 3.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $58.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -66.85%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.