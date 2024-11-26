Q1 Earnings Estimate for CVE:SLI Issued By Roth Capital

Standard Lithium Ltd. (CVE:SLI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Standard Lithium in a research note issued on Monday, November 25th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Standard Lithium’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Standard Lithium’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Get Standard Lithium alerts:

Standard Lithium Price Performance

Shares of Standard Lithium stock opened at C$2.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$466.99 million, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 25.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Standard Lithium has a 12 month low of C$1.45 and a 12 month high of C$3.67.

About Standard Lithium

Standard Lithium ( CVE:SLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05).

(Get Free Report)

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.