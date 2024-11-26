Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Position Raised by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $619,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 15,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $61.11 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $55.40 and a 12 month high of $65.52. The company has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.91.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

