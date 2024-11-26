Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stake Cut by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 280,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 55,862 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $30,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Lantheus by 12.6% during the third quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 722,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,266,000 after purchasing an additional 125,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lantheus during the 3rd quarter worth $1,331,000. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LNTH. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down from $135.00) on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Lantheus from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $90.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.13 and a 200-day moving average of $96.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.51. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $126.89.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

