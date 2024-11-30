Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires New Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 300,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,557,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 19,022.5% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,469,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,264,000 after buying an additional 2,456,370 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 150,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 10,570 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 188,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after buying an additional 23,451 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 474,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after acquiring an additional 36,666 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $30.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.65 and a 200 day moving average of $30.51. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $27.24 and a 1-year high of $32.11.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.