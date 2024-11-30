Point72 Europe London LLP Makes New $5.77 Million Investment in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 247,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,770,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,786,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $648,269,000 after purchasing an additional 816,226 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 7.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,252,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,562,000 after buying an additional 979,597 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 13.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,625,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,238,000 after buying an additional 1,014,706 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Regions Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,226,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,921,000 after acquiring an additional 61,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,109,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,548,000 after acquiring an additional 241,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RF shares. Argus upgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Regions Financial Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:RF opened at $27.26 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $27.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.50%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

