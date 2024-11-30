Westchester Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Voyager Acquisition Corp Unit (NASDAQ:VACHU)

Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Acquisition Corp Unit (NASDAQ:VACHU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 426,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Voyager Acquisition Corp Unit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,169,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Voyager Acquisition Corp Unit during the third quarter worth approximately $6,652,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Acquisition Corp Unit in the third quarter worth $1,500,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Acquisition Corp Unit in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,000,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Acquisition Corp Unit in the 3rd quarter valued at $615,000.

Voyager Acquisition Corp Unit Price Performance

Shares of Voyager Acquisition Corp Unit stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. Voyager Acquisition Corp Unit has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05.

