Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 18,829 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 25,488 shares.The stock last traded at $80.14 and had previously closed at $78.43.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $573.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $259,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 33,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. KKM Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Theory Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 22.3% during the third quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 99,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after acquiring an additional 18,063 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

