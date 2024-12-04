Analyzing BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT) and Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Risk and Volatility

Medallion Financial has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BTC Digital has a beta of 2.38, suggesting that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.6% of Medallion Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.3% of BTC Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of Medallion Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of BTC Digital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Medallion Financial and BTC Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medallion Financial 13.72% 9.52% 1.48% BTC Digital N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medallion Financial $262.36 million 0.84 $55.08 million $1.69 5.64 BTC Digital $11.83 million 3.90 -$2.82 million N/A N/A

This table compares Medallion Financial and BTC Digital”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Medallion Financial has higher revenue and earnings than BTC Digital.

Summary

Medallion Financial beats BTC Digital on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses. It also provides debt, mezzanine, and equity investment capital to companies in various commercial industries; and raises deposits and conducts other banking activities. Medallion Financial Corp. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

About BTC Digital

BTC Digital Ltd. a crypto asset technology company engages in bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

