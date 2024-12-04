Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Short Interest Update

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 792,900 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the October 31st total of 731,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 284,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerald

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EEX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Emerald by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,113,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Emerald by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerald in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $532,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Emerald by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 269,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Emerald by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerald alerts:

Emerald Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EEX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.00. 76,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Emerald has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $7.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.44.

Emerald Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Emerald’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.11%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Emerald from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Emerald from $8.40 to $7.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EEX

About Emerald

(Get Free Report)

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.