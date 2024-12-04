C&F Financial Corporation Announces Retirement of Bryan McKernon, President and CEO of C&F Mortgage

On December 4, 2024, C&F Financial Corporation (the Corporation) revealed in an 8-K filing that Bryan McKernon, the President and Chief Executive Officer of C&F Mortgage Corporation, intends to retire from his current position effective December 31, 2024. To ensure a seamless transition, Mr. McKernon will continue to serve as the Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of C&F Mortgage through the end of 2025. Additionally, he will maintain his position on the Board of Directors of Citizens and Farmers Bank.

The announcement of Mr. McKernon’s retirement signifies a significant leadership change within C&F Mortgage Corporation, a subsidiary of C&F Financial Corporation. The move is aimed at facilitating a smooth handover of responsibilities and maintaining operational continuity within the organization.

As specified in the filing, Mr. McKernon’s retirement plan is strategically designed to ensure ongoing stability and sustained performance within the company. His continuing role as Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of C&F Mortgage will provide valuable guidance and expertise during the transition period.

C&F Financial Corporation’s decision to announce this transition in leadership reflects its commitment to effective succession planning and maintaining operational excellence within its subsidiaries. Investors and stakeholders will be keen to observe how the organization navigates this change and leverages Mr. McKernon’s ongoing presence in the executive leadership team.

The Corporation’s proactive approach to managing leadership changes underscores its dedication to fostering a resilient and robust organizational structure. Such strategic moves contribute to sustaining long-term growth and enhancing shareholder value within C&F Financial Corporation.

This 8-K filing sheds light on the upcoming shift in leadership at C&F Mortgage Corporation, setting the stage for a seamless leadership transition and continued operational effectiveness within the organization. Stakeholders will be monitoring how the Corporation navigates this change in leadership to ensure continuity and sustained growth moving forward.

