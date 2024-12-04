TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 813,700 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the October 31st total of 749,800 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 287,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLD. Stephens decreased their target price on TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of TopBuild from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.44.

TopBuild stock traded down $9.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $383.04. 162,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,413. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $308.01 and a 1-year high of $495.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $380.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $395.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.06. TopBuild had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 20.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in TopBuild during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 87.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

