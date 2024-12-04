THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $108.49, but opened at $105.06. THOR Industries shares last traded at $105.80, with a volume of 253,208 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on THO shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Monday, September 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.80.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on THO

THOR Industries Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.67.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. THOR Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

THOR Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at THOR Industries

In other news, VP Colleen A. Zuhl sold 4,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $500,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 131,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,169,075. This represents a 3.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On THOR Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 77.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in THOR Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in THOR Industries by 2,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in THOR Industries by 548.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in THOR Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.