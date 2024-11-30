White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,645 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its stake in PayPal by 186.1% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 125.3% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 50.6% during the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.60.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $86.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.77 and a 52-week high of $88.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.69 and its 200 day moving average is $70.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.