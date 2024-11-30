Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Has $377,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 249.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.3% during the third quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,912,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 35,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total value of $723,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,402,522.40. The trade was a 14.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY opened at $795.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $851.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $869.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.04 billion, a PE ratio of 85.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $561.65 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 71.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $975.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,007.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Eli Lilly and Company

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.