10,466 Shares in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV) Purchased by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solventum during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Solventum during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solventum during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Solventum by 23,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Solventum in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Solventum from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Solventum in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Solventum in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Solventum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.
Solventum Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of SOLV opened at $71.51 on Monday. Solventum Co. has a 1 year low of $47.16 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.58.
About Solventum
Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.
