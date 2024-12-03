NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Purchased by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 150.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 285,933 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $43,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,671,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 32,962.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,052,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,521 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at $53,773,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in NRG Energy by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,596,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,318,000 after purchasing an additional 633,765 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 352.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 804,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,317,000 after buying an additional 627,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Price Performance

NRG Energy stock opened at $99.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.17. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.22 and a 1 year high of $103.14.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.95%.

In other NRG Energy news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 102,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $8,244,151.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,151,688. The trade was a 38.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NRG Energy

About NRG Energy

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.