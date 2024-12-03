iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Holdings Raised by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,442 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $5,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 49,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $64.76 on Tuesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $51.77 and a 52 week high of $65.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.60.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

