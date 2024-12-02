Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 2,215 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.16% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $11,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $475,000. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 114,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,309,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 161,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

BATS EFAV opened at $73.88 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.23.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

