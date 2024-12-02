Short Interest in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Increases By 32.8%

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the October 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Get ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ IMOS opened at $19.62 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 12-month low of $19.19 and a 12-month high of $32.19. The stock has a market cap of $713.38 million, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.91.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $191.70 million for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 7.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 49,831.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 7,973 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 2nd quarter worth $441,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 55,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. 7.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

(Get Free Report)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People’s Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.