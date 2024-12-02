Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 60,922 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,922 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.44% of ONE Gas worth $18,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OGS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 3.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 6.1% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 25,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONE Gas stock opened at $77.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.69. ONE Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $78.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.67.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. ONE Gas’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 68.75%.

OGS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ONE Gas from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ONE Gas from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.10.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

