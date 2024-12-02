L.M. Kohn & Company Purchases Shares of 23,467 MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF)

L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. L.M. Kohn & Company owned 0.07% of MFS Government Markets Income Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 328,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 28,592 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $457,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,440,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $688,000. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of MGF stock opened at $3.14 on Monday. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $3.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.16.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust Cuts Dividend
MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MFS Government Markets Income Trust
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Analog Devices: Why the Uptrend Could Accelerate in 2025
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Texas Pacific Land: Permian Basin Powerhouse With an AI Edge
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.