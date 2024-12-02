L.M. Kohn & Company Purchases Shares of 23,467 MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF)

L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. L.M. Kohn & Company owned 0.07% of MFS Government Markets Income Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 328,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 28,592 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $457,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,440,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $688,000. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGF stock opened at $3.14 on Monday. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $3.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.16.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.0199 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

