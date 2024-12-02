Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes $2.82 Million Position in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 226,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.20% of Kronos Worldwide at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kronos Worldwide by 2.5% in the third quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Kronos Worldwide by 3.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in Kronos Worldwide by 3.0% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 59,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in Kronos Worldwide by 83.3% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kronos Worldwide by 2.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the period. 15.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kronos Worldwide Price Performance

Kronos Worldwide stock opened at $11.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.06. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $14.50.

Kronos Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on Kronos Worldwide from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Kronos Worldwide Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

