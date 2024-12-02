Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $1.24 Million Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 118,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 200.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 14,446,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,113,000 after buying an additional 9,639,675 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 2.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,237,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,169,000 after acquiring an additional 189,444 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 7,274,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,088,000 after purchasing an additional 149,775 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,768,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,796,000 after purchasing an additional 162,152 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,316,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,722,000 after purchasing an additional 54,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $9.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.47.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 42.19%. The company had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.9%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

