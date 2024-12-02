Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 898 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $16,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 28,721.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 774,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 771,455 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 16,238.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,548,000 after purchasing an additional 257,387 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 355,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,838,000 after purchasing an additional 199,699 shares in the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,062,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 488,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,840,000 after purchasing an additional 99,373 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

IWO opened at $315.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $292.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.39. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $224.36 and a 12-month high of $317.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

