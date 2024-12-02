Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $3.60 Million Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,903 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.06% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRLN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $470,588,000. Arizona PSPRS Trust bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,145,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,628,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,778,000 after acquiring an additional 67,542 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3,930.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,409,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,743 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Pacific Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 140.0% in the second quarter. Aristotle Pacific Capital LLC now owns 1,430,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,794,000 after purchasing an additional 834,385 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $42.08 on Monday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.71 and a twelve month high of $42.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.83 and its 200-day moving average is $41.75.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.