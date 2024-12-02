Hantz Financial Services Inc. Has $305,000 Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STAG. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 54.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 56.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 1,728.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $36.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.71. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.09 and a twelve month high of $41.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.49%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.13.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

