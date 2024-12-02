Community Bank N.A. Has $3.75 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,653 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Arvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,643,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,101 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1,620.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 72,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $20,046,000 after purchasing an additional 68,654 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.7% in the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 44,687 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,287,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth $1,982,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $321.00 target price (up previously from $318.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $319.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Visa from $319.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. The trade was a 94.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total value of $668,602.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,510,815.18. This represents a 10.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $315.08 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.14 and a 1 year high of $316.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $292.09 and its 200-day moving average is $278.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 54.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.