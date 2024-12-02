ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Short Interest Update

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the October 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICON Public

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 17.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in ICON Public by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ICON Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 19.5% during the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 119,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,531,000 after buying an additional 19,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $363.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on ICON Public from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on ICON Public in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of ICON Public from $249.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on ICON Public from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.45.

ICON Public Price Performance

NASDAQ ICLR traded up $3.31 on Monday, reaching $213.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,662,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,913. ICON Public has a twelve month low of $183.38 and a twelve month high of $347.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $249.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.92.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ICON Public will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

