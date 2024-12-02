Robert J. Mylod, Jr. Purchases 50,000 Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Stock

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Free Report) Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.23 per share, for a total transaction of $261,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,426.88. This represents a 315.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Vroom Trading Down 5.5 %
NASDAQ:VRM traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.01. The company had a trading volume of 39,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,314. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.68. Vroom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $76.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.73.
About Vroom
