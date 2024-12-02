Robert J. Mylod, Jr. Purchases 50,000 Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Stock

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Free Report) Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.23 per share, for a total transaction of $261,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,426.88. This represents a 315.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Vroom Trading Down 5.5 %

NASDAQ:VRM traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.01. The company had a trading volume of 39,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,314. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.68. Vroom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $76.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.73.

Get Vroom alerts:

About Vroom

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Vroom, Inc operates as an automotive finance company. The company offers vehicle financing to its customers through third party dealers under the UACC brand. It also provides artificial intelligence powered analytics and digital services to dealers, automotive financial services companies, and others in the automotive industry for automotive retail.

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.