BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Cut to C$37.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective reduced by analysts at TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential downside of 3.39% from the company’s previous close.

BCE has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of BCE from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of BCE from C$41.00 to C$37.50 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of BCE from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of BCE from C$46.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$44.68.

Get BCE alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BCE

BCE Stock Performance

BCE Company Profile

Shares of BCE traded up C$0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$38.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,082,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.07. BCE has a 12 month low of C$36.95 and a 12 month high of C$56.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.48.

(Get Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.