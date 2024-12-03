Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 563,100 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the October 31st total of 532,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Credit Saison Price Performance

OTCMKTS CSASF remained flat at C$19.89 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.89. Credit Saison has a 52 week low of C$19.89 and a 52 week high of C$19.89.

Get Credit Saison alerts:

About Credit Saison

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Credit Saison Co, Ltd. provides leasing, finance, real estate, entertainment, and payment services in Japan and internationally. The company offers credit cards, prepaid and debit cards, smartphone-based services, and information processing services; internet advertisement agency; marketing consulting; temporary staffing; and contracting services.

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Saison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Saison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.