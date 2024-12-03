Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKFCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKFCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,847,200 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the October 31st total of 31,925,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,005.4 days.
Bank of Communications Price Performance
Shares of Bank of Communications stock remained flat at $0.75 on Tuesday. Bank of Communications has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average of $0.73.
About Bank of Communications
