Head to Head Contrast: National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) vs. Strategic Global Investments (OTCMKTS:STBV)

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) and Strategic Global Investments (OTCMKTS:STBV – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

National Vision has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Strategic Global Investments has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares National Vision and Strategic Global Investments”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Vision $2.13 billion 0.42 -$65.90 million ($0.20) -57.00 Strategic Global Investments N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Strategic Global Investments has lower revenue, but higher earnings than National Vision.

This is a summary of current ratings for National Vision and Strategic Global Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Vision 0 2 1 0 2.33 Strategic Global Investments 0 0 0 0 0.00

National Vision presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.81%. Given National Vision’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe National Vision is more favorable than Strategic Global Investments.

Profitability

This table compares National Vision and Strategic Global Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Vision -0.81% 3.52% 1.39% Strategic Global Investments N/A N/A N/A

Summary

National Vision beats Strategic Global Investments on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Vision

(Get Free Report)

National Vision Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services. National Vision Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

About Strategic Global Investments

(Get Free Report)

Strategic Global Investments, Inc. operates as a cryptocurrency/blockchain ICO company. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Branson, Missouri.

