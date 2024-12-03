Analysts’ Downgrades for December 3rd (AGX, CUZ, CVCO, ESLOY, FDX, HUBB, JBGS, KR, OLLI, ONB)

Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, December 3rd:

Argan (NYSE:AGX) was downgraded by analysts at Lake Street Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $150.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $85.00.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $32.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $31.00.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO)

was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $480.00 price target on the stock.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $316.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $337.00.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has $60.00 price target on the stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $95.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $100.00.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

