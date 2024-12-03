Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 125.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,490 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $13,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Centennial Bank AR boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on DE. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, HSBC cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.41.

Shares of DE opened at $462.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.09. Deere & Company has a one year low of $340.20 and a one year high of $469.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $413.25 and its 200-day moving average is $388.13.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.65. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.52 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

