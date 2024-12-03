Cinctive Capital Management LP Buys 2,316 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 25.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.6% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $436.00 to $429.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.76.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 2,646 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.00, for a total value of $1,214,514.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,394. The trade was a 57.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Balson sold 6,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.27, for a total value of $2,985,041.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,075.30. This represents a 31.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $466.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $433.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $453.58. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $390.48 and a 52-week high of $542.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

