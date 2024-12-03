Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) Short Interest Update

Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the October 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Towerview Llc sold 6,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $75,988.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 341,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,898,171.32. This trade represents a 1.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gyrodyne stock. Towerview LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,704 shares during the quarter. Gyrodyne comprises 1.8% of Towerview LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Towerview LLC owned about 15.77% of Gyrodyne worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GYRO remained flat at $9.92 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.49. Gyrodyne has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $11.96.

Gyrodyne, LLC owns and manages a diversified portfolio of real estate properties comprising office, industrial and service-oriented properties in the New York metropolitan area. Gyrodyne owns a 63 acre site approximately 50 miles east of New York City on the north shore of Long Island, which includes industrial and office buildings and undeveloped property which is the subject of plans to seek value-enhancing entitlements.

