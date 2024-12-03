IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 43,399 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,399 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of FS KKR Capital worth $5,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 6.3% during the second quarter. Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 83.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares in the last quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $489,000. Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 69,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $1,487,000. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.19.

FS KKR Capital Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $21.97. The stock had a trading volume of 472,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,313. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.25. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $22.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.20.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.58 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous None dividend of $0.64. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 136.17%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

