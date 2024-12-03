Harspring Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Harspring Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 41,000 shares during the period. Enstar Group accounts for 11.8% of Harspring Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Harspring Capital Management LLC owned 1.01% of Enstar Group worth $49,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enstar Group in the third quarter valued at about $59,941,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the third quarter worth $24,465,000. Slotnik Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,291,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Enstar Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,442,000 after buying an additional 30,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Enstar Group during the 2nd quarter worth $7,394,000. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESGR stock opened at $325.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.65. Enstar Group Limited has a 52 week low of $262.54 and a 52 week high of $348.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $323.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.07.

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported $8.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 73.26%.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

