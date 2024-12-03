HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (NYSE:ZK)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (NYSE:ZK – Free Report) by 52.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,564 shares during the quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the second quarter worth $347,000. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the third quarter valued at $446,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 22,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ZK opened at $23.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.66. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $32.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.74 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.02.

About ZEEKR Intelligent Technology

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, production, commercialization, and sale of the electric vehicles and batteries. It offers battery electric passenger vehicles (BEVs) and SUVs. The company also produces and sells electric powertrain and battery packs for electric vehicles, such as motors and electric control systems; and provides automotive related research and development services.

