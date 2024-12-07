Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 37.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Build-A-Bear Workshop updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBW opened at $40.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.53. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 12 month low of $21.24 and a 12 month high of $47.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.07.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBW has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Build-A-Bear Workshop announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 11th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 23.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Build-A-Bear Workshop

In other news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 48,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $1,700,556.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 416,679 shares in the company, valued at $14,662,934.01. This trade represents a 10.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Carrara sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $90,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,421 shares in the company, valued at $668,129.67. This trade represents a 11.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,734 shares of company stock valued at $2,844,217 in the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

