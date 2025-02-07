Desert Gold Ventures (CVE:DAU) Trading 25% Higher – Still a Buy?

Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (CVE:DAU – Get Free Report) shares rose 25% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 384,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 168% from the average daily volume of 143,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Desert Gold Ventures Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.81, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.75.

About Desert Gold Ventures

Desert Gold Ventures Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mali. The company primarily explores for gold ores. Its flagship project is the Senegal Mali Shear Zone project located in Western Mali. Desert Gold Ventures Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

