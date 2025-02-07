VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Raises Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2025

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDLGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.1379 per share on Monday, February 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous dividend of $0.008278.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDL traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.79. 12,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,767. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $56.83 and a one year high of $70.75. The company has a market cap of $347.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.60 and a 200 day moving average of $66.67.

About VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying large-cap stocks, weighted by inverse volatility. CDL was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Read More

Dividend History for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL)

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.