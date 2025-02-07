VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Raises Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.1379 per share on Monday, February 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous dividend of $0.008278.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDL traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.79. 12,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,767. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $56.83 and a one year high of $70.75. The company has a market cap of $347.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.60 and a 200 day moving average of $66.67.

About VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

The VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying large-cap stocks, weighted by inverse volatility. CDL was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

